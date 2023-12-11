What's next for the University of Pennsylvania after Liz Magill, Scott Bok's resignations?

What's next for UPenn after president, chairman of BOT resigned?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Liz Magill, the former president of the University of Pennsylvania, agreed to step down over the weekend after delivering controversial testimony during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.

Sources say confidence had already been eroding in Magill and her tenure at Penn, and then came last week's series of disastrous events.

Magill made no mention of what played out on Capitol Hill in her resignation letter, but said it was a privilege to serve as president.

Now, the search is on for Penn's next president.

Things were relatively quiet on campus Monday after Magill and Scott Bok, the former chairman of the Board of Trustees, both resigned. On Sunday, the university announced Julie Platt will serve as the interim chair of the Board of Trustees to replace Bok.

Some students say there's no question Magill had to go. Others are focused on their finals.

Students on Penn's campus are winding down the semester. Many declined to talk when asked about the Magill controversy.

Magill's public missteps a week ago before a congressional hearing sealed her fate, with sources saying she lost the support of the university's powerful Board of Trustees.

Penn has been plagued by reported instances of antisemitism this semester. Students have protested the university's otherwise tepid response and Magill had been criticized for weeks.

Even on Monday, a "camp-out" style teach-in continues in Houston Hall over the university's response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"We have to keep advocating for Palestinian life and for the intertwined safety of Palestinian, Jewish and allied students across campus," Hilah Kohen, a graduate student at Penn, said.

Penn's reputation took a major hit in the ongoing controversy. Penn donor Ross Stevens threatened to pull $100 million to the university after Magill's testimony in Congress.

But some students didn't think the school's reputation suffered after what happened.

"I don't think so," Leroy Onuoha, a first-year student at Penn, said. "Although there are a lot of donors who retracted their donations, there are so many amazing people who have come out of Penn."

With the incoming winter break, some students say they're hopeful tensions can ease at UPenn.

The search for a replacement president is ongoing.