Dr. Ala Stanford announces run for U.S. Congress in East Germantown Dr. Ala Stanford formally announced she is running for Congress, and she has the endorsement of retiring Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans. Stanford started her campaign outside the Germantown home of her mentor and former elementary school principal. Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, author, and university professor, gained national recognition in 2020. She founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to increase access to testing in African American communities during the pandemic.