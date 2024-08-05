Pediatric surgeon Dr. Ala Stanford holding book release event at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dr. Ala Stanford, a pediatric surgeon and the founder of the Black Doctors Consortium, is hosting an evening of conversation to celebrate the release of her new book, "Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice."

The event will be held at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and will be moderated by journalist and TODAY Show co-host Sheinelle Jones.

Dr. Stanford's book tour continues on Aug. 11 at Philadelphia's Salem Baptist Church of Abington.

Tuesday night's event starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $100 and can be purchased online through Ensemble Arts Philly. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the VIP reception, and general admission ticketholders will be allowed to enter at 5 p.m.

"Take Care of Them Like My Own," published by Simon & Schuster, is out on Aug. 6.