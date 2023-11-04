Want to watch an Eagles-Chiefs game with Donna Kelce? Here's how you could win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Donna Kelce will be in Kansas City on Nov. 20 when her NFL player (and podcast host) son Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Mama Kelce is holding a contest to pick one fan to watch this rematch of the Kelce Brothers Bowl with her in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

The lucky winner can pick three friends to go along.

You can find all of the rules to enter on Donna's Instagram post from earlier this week.

In case you're wondering, it's highly unlikely Taylor Swift will be at the game.

While Swift has been to several of Travis' recent games, she's kicking off the international leg of her "Eras" Tour and has a concert in Brazil the night before.

She's a boost for NFL ticket sales and a boost for Travis' stats, so maybe it's good for the Birds that she won't be in attendance.

