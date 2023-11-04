Watch CBS News
Sports

Want to watch an Eagles-Chiefs game with Donna Kelce? Here's how you could win

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

NJ toddler's Halloween costume catches eye of Eagles center Jason Kelce
NJ toddler's Halloween costume catches eye of Eagles center Jason Kelce 04:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Donna Kelce will be in Kansas City on Nov. 20 when her NFL player (and podcast host) son Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Mama Kelce is holding a contest to pick one fan to watch this rematch of the Kelce Brothers Bowl with her in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

RELATED: Jason, Donna Kelce attend premiere of "Kelce" documentary in Philadelphia

The lucky winner can pick three friends to go along.

You can find all of the rules to enter on Donna's Instagram post from earlier this week.

In case you're wondering, it's highly unlikely Taylor Swift will be at the game.

While Swift has been to several of Travis' recent games, she's kicking off the international leg of her "Eras" Tour and has a concert in Brazil the night before.

She's a boost for NFL ticket sales and a boost for Travis' stats, so maybe it's good for the Birds that she won't be in attendance.

ALSO SEE: NJ baby's Mummer Halloween costume catches Kelce brothers' attention

First published on November 4, 2023 / 8:39 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.