New Jersey baby's Halloween costume catches Kelce brothers' attention

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A 10-month-old New Jersey boy's Halloween costume caught the attention of the Kelce brothers.

Ten-month-old William Schetter channeled his best Jason Kelce Mummer impersonation, and his adorable Halloween costume caught the attention of the Eagles' center and his brother Travis Kelce -- who some may say made Taylor Swift famous.

The Kelce brothers shared this video on X from the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

The 92%ers killed it this Halloween 😂



Shoutout to everyone who sent in their costumes 🙌 @BWWings pic.twitter.com/zrGus2tlVP — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 1, 2023

William was in the CBS News Philadelphia studios on Halloween along with his mom, Danielle Schetter.

Danielle, her husband Will Schetter and William joined CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday to discuss how they made the costume that caught the Kelce brothers' attention.

"This has been so crazy. This is something that started out as a joke and has been so fun for our family," Danielle said. "I found out yesterday randomly, I'm known for TMI, I was at a doctor's appointment, literally on the bed and my husband and my watch kept dinging and dinging and dinging and he was saying, 'call me, call me.'"

"Then I'm looking and I see a picture on my watch of him and the 'New Heights' podcast," Danielle added. "I rushed home and all the hard work paid off. We're so excited. We love the Kelce boys. It's been a great thing for our family this week. It's been so much fun."

Will said everyone has been in shock since the Kelce brothers shared the video of baby William.

Danielle and Will also have a 12-year-old daughter, who they said they told her, "Hey, Taylor's boyfriend knows your brother.'"

The Schetters said the idea came about over the summer as they were watching the Prime Video "Kelce" documentary on the Birds' center. Their oldest son is an Eagles fan while their daughter is a Swift and Travis fan. So they came up with costume ideas: Danielle as Donna Kelce, Will as Travis Kelce and William as Jason Kelce, the mummer.

The Schetters ended the interview with "Go Birds, beat Dallas."