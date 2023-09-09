Jason, Donna Kelce attend "Kelce" documentary premiere in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is now the subject of a new documentary.

The film "Kelce" was created to chronicle the journey of his impending retirement, but it quickly became something else entirely.

Filmmakers, friends and family walked the red and green carpet for a private screening at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on South Broad Street on Friday night.

"It's a pretty incredible, magical, special film," Director Don Argott said.

"There's moments that people don't ever get to see from people at the top of their craft," said executive producer and former Eagle Connor Barwin.

Jason's mom Donna, wearing her combined Chiefs-Eagles jacket, joined him for the premiere and shared what she thinks the film is really all about.

"I think it's just to show that athletes are just humans, and they're not like superheroes, and they have issues that happen all the time at home like everybody else does," she said.

As Donna was speaking to us, Jason quipped: "I'm not a superhero?"

We asked Lane Johnson, Kelce's linemate for each of the last 10 seasons, what the real Jason is like.

"He's a character, he's funny, he gets emotional as far as wearing his emotions on his sleeve. You can tell he cares about his teammates, his family, his community, and yeah, I'm just excited for the world to see what I've dealt with for the past 11 years," Johnson said.

And as he enters his third year as the Birds' head coach, Nick Sirianni told us what he thinks about Kelce.

"He's just a phenomenal leader, phenomenal teammate, on top of being a great football player," Sirianni said.

Kelce, the man of the hour, wore a T-shirt, with the film's tagline: "football is a family story" along with shorts and flip flops to his movie premiere.

"There's so many people that go into your life...that you lean on, and you draw inspiration from, and you gain strength from, and you see all of that throughout the whole documentary, whether it's my trammates, my family, my wife, my girls," he said.

"Kelce" will be available to view starting next Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Amazon's Prime Video service.