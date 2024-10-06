Former President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania on Saturday and isn't done with the battleground state just yet. Trump will hold a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, Wednesday evening, his campaign announced Saturday.

The former president will likely criticize the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the southern border and inflation.

"With prices up over 20 percent and real wages down since Kamala Harris took office, Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet," a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign read in part. "Meanwhile, tens of millions of illegal immigrants have flooded our country on Kamala's watch, worsening already sky-high rent and real estate costs."

The rally will be held at the Santander Arena on Penn Street in Reading; doors open to the event at 3 p.m. According to the Trump-Vance campaign, the former president is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 7 p.m.

If re-elected president, Trump said he would secure the country's borders and protect American workers from unfair competition to make America "safe, wealthy and great again," according to a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign.

The Harris-Walz Pennsylvania campaign team released a statement regarding the former president's upcoming visit to Berks County.

"As president, Trump killed over 275,000 jobs in the commonwealth, gave handouts to his ultra-wealthy friends at our expense and tried to rip away our health care," a statement by Onotse Omoyeni, Pennsylvania Rapid Response director for Harris for President, read in part. "A second term would be even worse: he'll raise costs by nearly $4,000 and give more handouts to the super-rich and big corporations while trying to cut our Social Security and Medicare."

On Saturday, Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, for the first time since he was nearly assassinated almost three months ago. During the rally, Trump paid tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt while trying to shield his family from the bullets.

The former president also praised the Secret Service for their protection during the assassination attempt. Billionaire Elon Musk also joined the former president on stage and called the 2024 election, "the most important of our lifetime."

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., right, speaks on stage with former US President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Republican nominee Donald Trump rallied supporters at the site of a July assassination attempt, returning to the Pennsylvania venue where a gunman's bullet bloodied his ear and upended the presidential campaign. Photographer: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg