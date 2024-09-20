Secret Service identifies failures that preceded July 13 Trump assassination attempt

Washington — A Secret Service assessment of the failures that led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on July 13 found that there were multiple communications issues with law enforcement at the site, the agency's interim leader said Friday.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe detailed to reporters the findings of the agency's "mission assurance review," which he said is nearing its end.

"We need a shift in paradigm in how we conduct our protective operations," he said. "The threat level is evolving and requires this paradigm shift."

Rowe detailed the timeline leading up to when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the rally, wounding Trump and two others and killing one attendee.

He said the Secret Service didn't provide clear guidance or direction to local and state law enforcement partners, who were on hand to assist the agency at the rally. Rowe also said there were "communications deficiencies" with officers at the site, including an "over reliance" on mobile devices that led to information being siloed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.