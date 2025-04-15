Watch CBS News
New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross in intensive care after gallbladder infection progressed to sepsis

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross is in intensive care after he was diagnosed with cholangitis, a gallbladder infection that later developed into sepsis, his office announced Tuesday. 

In a statement, Dr. Eric Kupersmith, the chief physician executive at Cooper University Health Care, said they were able to remove the gallstone. Norcross is now being treated for the infection and its complications. 

"Congressman Norcross is responding well to treatment, but faces an extended recovery that could require physical rehabilitation. He remains in intensive care," Kupersmith said in a statement.

Norcross was taken to Cooper University Health Care in New Jersey after he was initially hospitalized in UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier in April. 

Norcross, 66, has represented New Jersey's 1st District, which includes Camden, Burlington and Gloucester Counties, since 2014. 

Norcross, a Camden, New Jersey native, is the brother of George Norcross, a Democratic power broker who had his racketeering indictment dismissed earlier this year. 

