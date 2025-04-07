Watch CBS News
New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized in North Carolina, but in "good spirits"

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross was hospitalized over the weekend in North Carolina, his office announced on Monday. 

Norcross, a Democrat, suffered a medical emergency likely related to his gallbladder and was admitted to UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina. He's in stable condition, according to his office. 

"He is currently in good spirits and wants to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at UNC Rex Hospital for all their work on his behalf during his stay," his office wrote in a statement. 

When Norcross is medically cleared to fly, his office said he will be taken to Cooper University Health Care in New Jersey to complete his recovery. 

Norcross, 66, has represented New Jersey's 1st District, which includes Camden, Burlington and Gloucester Counties, since 2014. 

Norcross, a Camden, New Jersey native, is the brother of George Norcross, a Democratic power broker who had his racketeering indictment dismissed earlier this year. 

