DeVonta Smith dealing with multiple injuries before Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears Black Friday game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is dealing with multiple injuries heading into Week 13 vs. the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

Smith didn't participate in the team's walkthrough Tuesday with shoulder and chest injuries. He wasn't the only Eagle who was listed as a DNP. Defensive end Brandon Graham (groin), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), safety Andrew Mukuba (ankle) and wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder) all didn't participate Tuesday. Johnson and Mukuba are both set to miss significant time with their injuries.

Johnson is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, while Mukuba has a fractured ankle.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley also popped up on the injury report Tuesday with a groin injury. He was listed as a limited participant in the team's walkthrough. Safety Reed Blankenship (thigh) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) were also limited participants.

Barkley has dealt with a groin injury at times in the 2025 season, but it hasn't forced him to miss any games. He suffered a groin injury in Week 8 vs. the New York Giants.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he expects Blankenship to play Friday vs. the Bears. Blankenship suffered the groin injury in the team's brutal 24-21 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Dickerson has been banged up all season for the Eagles after he had meniscus surgery before the season.

Offensive tackle Myles Hinton (back), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (gameday concussion protocol evaluation) and guard/center Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) were all full participants in Tuesday's walkthrough.