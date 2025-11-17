Eagles RT Lane Johnson expected to miss multiple weeks with Lisfranc injury, CBS Sports reports

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson for multiple weeks, according to CBS Sports.

Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Eagles' 16-9 win Sunday over the Detroit Lions, a source told CBS Sports. The injury isn't expected to be season-ending, but Johnson could land on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss at least four weeks.

The six-time Pro Bowl tackle left the game after the first quarter and did not return. Fred Johnson replaced him after he left and is the next man up at right tackle.

Lane Johnson, whom head coach Nick Sirianni has called the "best tackle in the world," has dealt with several injuries in his 13th season. He left last week's win in Green Bay with an ankle injury but returned in the second half. He was limited in practice Wednesday and was a full participant Thursday and Friday and didn't have an injury designation entering the Detroit game. He missed most of the team's win over the Rams in Week 3 because of a neck injury. Still, he has started and played in every game for the Eagles this season.

The Eagles' offensive line has been hobbled all year.

Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a torn right meniscus in training camp and a left ankle injury in October.

Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens returned Sunday after missing two games with an ankle injury, but he, too, left Philadelphia's win over Detroit with an injury. There's no update on his status yet.

The Birds are in Dallas on Sunday for an NFC East showdown.