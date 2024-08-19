CBS News Philadelphia brings DNC coverage to social media with focus on battleground Pennsylvania

Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago with new focus on social media

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Democratic National Convention began Monday in Chicago, and our CBS News Philadelphia team is covering this historic four-day event in a new way by primarily using their cell phones and meeting viewers where they already are — on their social media feeds.

Our reporters and photographers have been focusing on bringing you a side of the convention that you won't typically see on air by posting frequently across all of our social media platforms.

That means going live on Facebook to provide viewers with a candid look at the convention and uploading behind-the-scenes interviews and showing what goes into our reporting process.

Their primary goal is to show you the realities of covering an event of this magnitude while also highlighting local reaction from delegates and party officials.

Journalists aren't the only ones focusing on the social media aspect of this convention.

"I think some of the things that we're doing to reach new audiences are really special," DNC Press Secretary Emily Soong said. "We're credentialing content creators for the first time this year. We have over 200 of them attending the convention and those creators really speak to unique communities."

David Seaton is one of the youngest DNC delegates this year and is representing a district in Massachusetts, but his grandparents live in Wayne, Pennsylvania. He has spent time speaking with voters about the Harris-Walz campaign in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

"Our generation is not consuming media in the way our grandparents and our parents did," Seaton said. "They consume media through traditional ways, through mainstream media companies. We're consuming a record amount of content through creators on social media, through creators on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube."

