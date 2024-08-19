How to follow CBS News Philadelphia DNC coverage this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia's Janelle Burrell and Marcella Baietto are in Chicago this week covering the Democratic National Convention.
Marcella is delivering behind-the-scenes, exclusive content from the DNC on CBS News Philadelphia's social media platforms.
Here is how you can follow for coverage: Facebook | Instagram | X (formerly Twitter) | TikTok | LinkedIn
Each morning, Janelle has live reports from the DNC. She provides additional reporting that can be seen throughout CBS News Philadelphia's newscasts and streaming anytime on CBS News Philadelphia.
You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
