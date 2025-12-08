Another proposed property tax hike has Delaware County residents fearing for their homes

Concern and skepticism are just some of the feelings many Delaware County residents are feeling as word continues to spread about another big property tax hike.

Some residents showed up to a budget meeting Monday as the county explained what's behind its proposal.

Roslyn Spence says she's not down with yet another proposed county tax increase in Delco.

"They're trying to make things right, but two of them?" Spence said. "Last year and then this year, I think it's a bit much for folks."

Last year, county taxes jumped 23%, which county leaders say is the least expensive of the three property tax bills people receive, bringing in $226 million in revenue, according to figures.

This time, Delaware County is eyeballing a proposed 19% hike, which they say will produce an expected $268 million.

Betsy Mason from Springfield is frustrated.

"There are more things that can be done to economize before they add more taxes," Mason said. "Because people are going to be taxed out of their homes."

At a budget meeting Monday afternoon, Maureen Mitchell of Ridley, a former county worker, said she couldn't afford the last tax increase.

"I dipped into my Social Security," Mitchell said. "I didn't want to, but I had to, just to pay my county taxes and stuff."

A Delaware County spokesperson said these increases address structural deficits and they don't expect to have to raise taxes like this next year.

"We brought that as low as we can to 19%," Delaware County spokesperson Michael Connolly said. "That allows us to close the structural deficit and be at a point moving forward where this isn't a year-in, year-out thing."

The county shows emergency services, the district attorney's office, courts, the prison and other services as big money items in the budget. As far as cost-cutting measures, the county cites hiring freezes and increased contributions by employees for benefits.

County officials said they've looked and have nowhere to cut, adding they don't take the tax hike proposal lightly, and it isn't a budget they're proud of.

Spence said her part-time job helps with things like tax increases, but she has questions for officials.

"I need to find out what's going on exactly that you need two of these in a row," Spence said. "Two increases in a row. I need to find out what's going on."