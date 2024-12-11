Delaware County Council votes to raise property taxes despite resident concerns

The Delaware County Council on Wednesday voted to increase property taxes by 23%.

According to councilmembers, the increase is not 23% more than the prior year's property tax but a smaller percentage.

Before the vote, councilmembers heard from residents, the vast majority of whom disagreed with the proposal.

At least one supporter did come forward to speak, saying he supported the increase and the county's programs.

Immediate reaction following the vote was characterized by anger and disappointment.

"I really think that this county council doesn't look at what the residents need, they just constantly spend," one attendee said.

The county said a third of residents will see an annual increase of less than $100. The average increase will be $185, Councilmember Kevin Madden said.

Officials said they have to raise taxes because revenue has been flat for years while costs have kept going up due to inflation.