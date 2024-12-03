County in Philadelphia suburbs proposes 23% property tax increase amid financial challenges

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – One year after approving a 5% property tax increase, Delaware County Council is poised to increase taxes again, this time by 23%.

Under the proposed tax hike, the average home valued at around $255,000 would see an annual increase of approximately $185.

Dozens of people, including Glenn Casper from Middletown Township, came to a county council meeting on Tuesday to learn more about the proposal.

"Taxes are going up and it seems like an excessive increase at this point," Casper said.

According to the county, a third of residents will see an annual increase of less than $100. Officials said they have to raise taxes because revenue has been flat for years, while costs keep going up due to inflation.

"Unfortunately, we've got no place else to go," Delaware County Councilmember Christine Reuther said. "I'm not happy about it, but I will vote for it."

But not all councilmembers are on board with this increase.

"I don't want to see anyone in here to have to figure out how I'm going to buy eggs or a loaf of bread," Richard Womack, vice chair of the Delaware County Council, said. "I think if like minds come together and work together, we can get through this crisis. And I hope to be able to do it without a 23% increase."

Joseph Hill, who owns a condo in Media, said the costs of being a homeowner are high enough.

"My mortgage is very expensive," Hill said. "I pay about two grand a month. That's a lot of money."

Councilmembers will vote on whether to increase taxes when they adopt their budget on Dec. 11.