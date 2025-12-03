Delaware County officials propose steep property tax hike for second straight year

Residents gathered Wednesday night at the Delaware County Government Center for a first reading of next year's budget, including a 19% property tax hike.

"I'm very concerned for the future of county government and I'm concerned for the future of residents of the county," said Carris Kocher, who lives in Concord Township.

One year ago, the county enacted a 23% tax increase. For homeowners with an average property assessment of $255,000, their bill increased by $184. This 19% increase would add another $188 — about $16 a month.

"We know this is significant for our residents and we do not take it lightly," Barbara O'Malley, the executive director for Delaware County, said.

Residents said it's a lot to shoulder once again.

"That's a grocery bill, that's Christmas presents for family members or friends," said Michael Straw, who lives in Media Borough.

"If they succeed in putting through this 19% increase, they will have raised our taxes by over 50% in three years and that's wrong," Joe Finino, of Broomall, said.

Delaware County Communications Director Mike Connolly cites a deficit inherited by the council, along with inflation and labor cost increases and a loss of federal COVID funds as the driving reasons for this increase.

"We have to get our long term finances right and the goal is to hopefully keep things as level as possible from here on out, so folks should not expect, 'Oh this is the norm. It's going to be high double digits each year.' That's not the case," Connolly said.

A final version of the budget is expected to be adopted by Dec. 10.