Longwood Gardens to reopen as search for Danelo Cavalcante nears 2 weeks

Danelo Cavalcante prison escape: Convicted killer still believed to be in Pennsylvania

Danelo Cavalcante prison escape: Convicted killer still believed to be in Pennsylvania

Danelo Cavalcante prison escape: Convicted killer still believed to be in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Longwood Gardens will reopen this week after it closed for a second time as police continue to search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante.

Longwood will reopen to guests on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

RELATED: How to contact police with information on escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

"The past few days have reminded us of the important role Longwood plays in our community. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you in the Gardens," a tweet from Longwood Gardens read.

We are happy to share that we will open to Guests on Wed, 9/13 at 10 am. The past few days have reminded us of the important role Longwood plays in our community. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you in the Gardens. pic.twitter.com/iOLq9CwcW6 — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) September 10, 2023

Cavalcante has been on the run for 11 days, and the manhunt has forced Longwood Gardens to close two separate times. He's been spotted near the garden center multiple times.

RELATED: Chester County Prison fires guard on duty at time of escape

Cavalcante was last seen on Saturday night near Phoenixville.

Police said the 34-year-old has now changed his appearance and is on the move again after stealing a van from a nearby dairy farm.

Officials believe the killer ditched the van after running out of gas. Police recovered the vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Officials are asking the community to check their surveillance devices and call 911 to report any sightings of the escapee. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark curly hair.

RELATED: Video shows escape from Chester County Prison

Cavalcante was sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante has a horrific pattern of domestic violence. He's been described as "extremely dangerous" by Chester County prosecutors.