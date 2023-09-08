Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante: Manhunt in 9th day as officials comb through Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are continuing their manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante Friday, nine days after the convicted murderer broke out of Chester County Prison.

The search efforts appeared to focus on areas near Longwood Gardens, which was evacuated Thursday night and will remain closed until further notice.

On Friday morning, a large law enforcement presence was at the nearby Pietro Industries on Schoolhouse Road, though that activity has since died down.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are investigating a break-in at the business and it may be connected to Cavalcante. It's not known if anything was taken.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday the search perimeter has shifted west after obtaining trail camera video from Wednesday night showing Cavalcante in the area of Longwood Gardens.

State police said there have been eight confirmed sightings of Cavalcante.

Surveillance video shows Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by "crab-walking" up a wall in an exercise yard and getting onto a roof. He had been sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao.

He is also wanted in Brazil, and court documents say Cavalcante arrived in the U.S. from Brazil as a fugitive.

Hundreds of officers are combing the area again Friday. There are some businesses and developed areas along with plenty of trees and undergrowth.