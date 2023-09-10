How to contact police with information on escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Law enforcement has set up a tip line as the search for escaped Chester County prisoner and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues. Police said Sunday that he has changed his appearance and stole a white 2020 Ford Transit van from a local Dairy. The van has Pennsylvania license plate ZST8818, and has a cooling unit on top, as well as damage on the left rear fender.
Officials are asking the community to check their surveillance devices and call 911 to report any sightings of the escapee. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark curly hair.
If you see him or have any information, police ask you to call 717-562-2987.
The 34-year-old escapee has now been spotted at least 10 times since his brazen escape from the Chester County prison last Thursday.
Cavalcante had about 30 days before being transferred to a state correctional institution after being sentenced last week. He was sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.
Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante has a horrific pattern of domestic violence. He's been described as "extremely dangerous" by Chester County prosecutors.
Cavalcante also had a warrant in a murder case in his native country Brazil, where he arrived from several years ago as a fugitive, according to court documents.
Investigators said Cavalcante is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and speaks some English.
