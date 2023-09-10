How to contact police with information on escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Law enforcement has set up a tip line as the search for escaped Chester County prisoner and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues. Police said Sunday that he has changed his appearance and stole a white 2020 Ford Transit van from a local Dairy. The van has Pennsylvania license plate ZST8818, and has a cooling unit on top, as well as damage on the left rear fender.

@USMS_Philly and @PAStatePolice seek the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van. There is damage on the left rear fender and a cooling unit on top. Anyone with info is asked to call 717-562-2987. pic.twitter.com/JoP7Z66kKo — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

Officials are asking the community to check their surveillance devices and call 911 to report any sightings of the escapee. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark curly hair.

If you see him or have any information, police ask you to call 717-562-2987.

The 34-year-old escapee has now been spotted at least 10 times since his brazen escape from the Chester County prison last Thursday.

Cavalcante had about 30 days before being transferred to a state correctional institution after being sentenced last week. He was sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante has a horrific pattern of domestic violence. He's been described as "extremely dangerous" by Chester County prosecutors.

Cavalcante also had a warrant in a murder case in his native country Brazil, where he arrived from several years ago as a fugitive, according to court documents.

Investigators said Cavalcante is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and speaks some English.