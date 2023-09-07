Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante search enters 8th day; PA State Police holding 3 p.m. news conference

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are holding a news conference on the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the murder convict climbing onto a roof of the prison while his block was out in the exercise yard.

There was a confirmed sighting Tuesday night on Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township, which led police to expand the perimeter.

Helicopters are circling the area and the perimeter is patrolled by hundreds of law enforcement officers.

The perimeter is bounded by Route 926 to the north, Route 52 to the west and stretches just across the Brandywine Creek and into Chadds Ford to the east.

CBS News Philadelphia/Open Street Map

Acting Chester County Prison warden Howard Holland said there are now proposals to enclose the exercise yards after Cavalcante's escape. Months before, another inmate, Igor Bolte, escaped in the same way, officials said Wednesday.

Thursday's news conference in West Chester will be livestreamed on CBS News Philadelphia. You can watch in the player above at 3 p.m.