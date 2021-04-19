Danelo Cavalcante Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Her Children, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Chester County man is behind bars after he's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her young children. Police say Danelo Cavalcante stabbed Deborah Brandao Sunday afternoon outside her Schuylkill Township home.

According to investigators, Brandao's 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son witnessed the crime and the little girl identified the suspect for police.

"The pain these children and all of Ms. Brandao's loved ones are enduring as a result of the defendant's depravity is horrific. We will ensure that the defendant is brought to justice for this cold-blooded, premeditated and despicable act," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Police arreseted Cavalcante in virginia.

He already had a restraining order put in place against him last December.