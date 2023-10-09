What's cupping therapy? Some Phillies players are undergoing the popular treatment

Some Phillies players are using this alternative form of medicine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All eyes were on the Phillies during their Wild Card celebration last week. Some fans noticed a few players had some funny-looking marks on their skin.

If you look carefully, you can see a few distinctive round red spots.

On the top of his shoulder and back, Alec Bohm had distinct red circles.

Experts said these are classic markings from a therapy called cupping.

The Phillies didn't want to comment on their players, but doctors said cupping is a popular treatment, often used with massages or acupuncture.

Amanda Sobhy gets regular cupping sessions, where her skin is sucked into plastic cups.

"Cupping helps circulate blood flow in my body, it helps pull up any inflammation, lactic acid and helps flush it out," Sobhy said.

Sobhy, a six-time national champion squash player, said cupping helps with injury recovery and keeps her fit.

"I'm all about preventative care now," Sobhy said. "Because with squash there is a ton of bending, twisting, turning, so there is a lot of working with your back -- cupping helps a ton with that."

After a session, she has the classic round red marks – just like what you see on many of the Phillies players after winning the Wild Card Round.

"It's a sign of, 'OK, I'm an athlete, my body needs this," Sobhy said. "A lot of professional athletes are doing it, we know the importance of it and how helpful it is."

Aidan Kaye, who's a chiropractor at Podium Performance Care and a licensed acupuncturist, often incorporates cupping into his therapy sessions.

"If you think of it as the opposite of a deep tissue massage, that's what it is," Kaye said.

Kaye said the ancient therapy works by increasing blood flow, which can help reduce inflammation and ease muscle tension.

"I use it a lot for injury recovery," Kaye said. "It's getting rid of a lot of the metabolites that are breaking down from the use of the muscle. It's allowing blood to flow more freely between the tissues."

While there might not be conclusive science on the benefits of cupping, it's popularity has increased significantly.

"I love sports, I love competing," Sobhy said.

For Sobhy, cupping is a regular part of her training routine.

"I need to keep my body healthy," Sobhy said.

In addition to easing pain from muscle soreness, cupping can also be helpful for migraines and asthma.

And you might be wondering -- does it hurt? People said it can be a little uncomfortable, but not painful.