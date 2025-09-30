Bids for shuttered Crozer Chester Medical Center, Springfield Hospital due next week; auction could be held

2 Delaware County hospitals up for bid in auction scheduled for Oct. 10 | Digital Brief

2 Delaware County hospitals up for bid in auction scheduled for Oct. 10 | Digital Brief

2 Delaware County hospitals up for bid in auction scheduled for Oct. 10 | Digital Brief

Two Delaware County hospital properties that belonged to the now-bankrupt Prospect Medical Holdings are up for bid and could go to auction if there is enough bidding interest.

Potential buyers have until Oct. 7 to submit offers for Crozer Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital, bankruptcy court documents show. An auction would be held on Oct. 10 if enough bids are received.

Prospect, the parent company of Crozer Health, shut down Taylor Hospital and Crozer Chester Medical Center this past spring, and more than 2,600 employees were laid off.

In 2022, Prospect closed the other two hospitals it owned in Delco, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital.

The closures left just two hospitals — Riddle Hospital in Media and Mercy Fitzgerald in Darby — left to serve Delaware County's 585,000 residents, and raised questions about private equity companies in the health care space.

The closures spurred bills in the state legislature that would limit private equity influence on health care.

A group of investors has since purchased Taylor Hospital for $1 million and wants to see it reopen.