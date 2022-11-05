Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night.

According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

BREAKING: PA Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, county council confirms. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MeopJpJnFx — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 5, 2022

In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center.

ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree to a deal earlier this year. It's unclear why the deal fell through.

The county says they're exploring all options to keep the hospital open.

Below is the full statement from Delaware County: