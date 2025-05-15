Watch live: Gov. Josh Shapiro to speak about private equity after Crozer Health hospital closures

In the wake of the closures of Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, state leaders are pushing to limit private equity companies' influence on health care in the state.

The two hospitals closed in recent weeks after their owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, declared bankruptcy. Multiple infusions of cash from the state, county and local health systems kept the hospitals open a little longer, but ultimately, Crozer-Chester's last day open was May 2, and Taylor Hospital closed April 26.

Prospect was the focus of a CBS News investigation detailing how private equity investors siphoned hundreds of millions of dollars from community hospitals. The company was controlled from 2010 to 2021 by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, which held a majority stake.

Gov. Josh Shapiro will speak at a news conference about private equity in health care in the wake of the hospital closures.

The press conference is set to begin between 10:45 and 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above, on CBS Philadelphia's YouTube channel, or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

In the news conference, the Democratic governor may address bills in the state legislature, including the House's Health System Protection Act, which would allow the Pennsylvania Attorney General and Department of Health to review transactions to purchase hospitals before they go through.

The bill from Democratic Rep. Lisa Borowski, who represents Delco, would also prohibit leaseback agreements by private equity firms. A similar bill from Democratic Sen. Tim Kearney is in the Senate, "Protecting Healthcare Institutional Sustainability from Harmful Deals."

Leaseback agreements were a subject of a suit filed last year by former Attorney General Michelle Henry. The suit alleged Prospect sold its hospital properties and then began paying $35 million in rent to Medical Properties Trust.

Leaseback transactions "pad investor dividends while burdening patients, employees, their families, and the broader community," Henry's office said in 2024.

Prospect had called the suit "hasty" and "completely unnecessary."

This is a developing story and will be updated.