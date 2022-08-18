ChristianaCare will not buy Crozer Health after signing letter of intent in February

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- ChristianaCare Health System was going to buy Crozer Health, but both sides announced talks ended with no deal on Thursday.

Things looked bright in February when ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health from parent company Prospect Medical Holdings.

On Thursday, ChristianaCare says the economic landscape has changed significantly.

Crozer Health operates four hospitals in Delaware County – Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Springfield Hospital, and Taylor Hospital.

Von Crockett, the SVP of Corporate Development for Prospect Medical Holdings, released a statement following the news:

"Since entering into a letter of intent in February, and thoughtfully considering how we might work together, we have mutually decided to discontinue talks involving the sale of Crozer Health to ChristianaCare. Our organizations have significant respect for each other and remain committed to caring for the health of the communities we serve. Crozer Health will now continue to engage in a strategic review that will determine the best path to stabilize the health system, the first step of which will be converting to nonprofit status. This work will rely on engaging medical staff to help define how the services we offer best meet community needs, as well as other healthcare providers we'll look to in determining opportunities for affiliation and collaboration. We also will immediately begin to engage our health plan partners, community leaders and regulatory bodies to ensure Crozer Health's sustainability well into the future."

Delaware County also released a statement:

"The County was disappointed to hear that CristianaCare is not proceeding with its transaction with Prospect- Crozer. We will continue to keep lines of communications open with CristianaCare, and hope it enters the vital Delaware County market, in the future. As to Crozer Health, the County appreciates positive steps that have occurred during the summer to maintain certain services and provide competitive wages to their health professionals, and we expect Crozer Health to remain an important provider of health services in the County, and a key employer. County Council understands that local government plays an important role in protecting the local health infrastructure, and we will continue to focus on ensuring that all County citizens have access to high-quality health services."