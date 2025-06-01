Storms clear out, cool, breezy Sunday ahead as heat build up in in latest Philadelphia weather forecast

Storms ending tonight, Sunday will be partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with a high of 71

Storms ending tonight, Sunday will be partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with a high of 71

Storms ending tonight, Sunday will be partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with a high of 71

After a stormy start to the weekend, the atmosphere is finally settling down. Skies will continue to clear tonight, though breezy northwest winds will keep it feeling cool.

Overnight lows will dip to around 50° by daybreak.

Sunday brings the start of meteorological summer, though it will feel more like spring. Expect plenty of morning sun followed by afternoon fair weather clouds.

It stays on the cool side with highs near 70°, and northwest breezes will continue. A stray sprinkle is possible north and west, but the day will be mainly dry and pleasant.

Looking ahead to next week, the pattern turns decidedly more summer-like. Monday remains dry with lots of sun — and likely our last day in the 70s for a while.

Starting Tuesday, heat builds with highs in the 80s, and we may be chasing 90° by Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday as another system moves in.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 71, Low 51.

Monday: Warming up. High 76, Low 52.

Tuesday: Heat builds. High 85, Low 57.

Wednesday: Summer heat. High 92, Low 67.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 92, Low 67.

Friday: Chance of storms. High 88, Low 71.

Saturday: A storm or two. High of 79, Low of 69.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast