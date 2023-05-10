Congressman George Santos charged with using campaign donations for personal expenses, including designer clothes and cash

Congressman George Santos charged by federal prosecutors Congressman George Santos charged by federal prosecutors 02:20

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Embattled Congressman George Santos is now in custody on federal charges after surrendering to authorities on Long Island.

He turned himself in around 9 a.m. Wednesday at federal court in Central Islip. According to the indictment, he faces seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

"He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives," the U.S. Attorney office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege Santos received $50,000 in campaign contributions from two separate individuals. Instead of using that for political purposes, he used that money to pay for personal expenses, including designer clothing, to withdraw cash and pay of some personal debt.

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of violating campaign finance and conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran's dying dog, and lying about his college degree and work experience.

The FBI and Justice Department have been investigating his financial disclosures, specifically how he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars during his campaign for New York's 3rd congressional district.

Long Island voters and lawmakers, meanwhile, have been calling for Santos to be expelled from the House for months.

But even with pressure mounting from both sides of the aisle, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he would only call for Santos to resign if he was found guilty -- not before.

Santos' office has not returned calls for comment, but he made a promise to CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point" this past weekend.

"I won't debate what the investigation entails until it's concluded, and I'll come back on your show and give you a full detail of it," Santos said.

Even if convicted of a crime, he can only be removed from office if two-thirds of the House of Representatives vote to expel him.

