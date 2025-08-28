Watch CBS News
Local News

Conestoga High School in Pennsylvania will open with three-hour delay after bomb threat investigation

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Conestoga High School in Chester County is opening with a three-hour delay on Thursday after someone called in a bomb threat, the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District said.

Tredyffrin Township police were called to the school before 6 a.m. after the 911 Call Center received the threat and sent officers and a K-9 unit to the school. The K-9 unit was deployed to search the school building, police said in a Facebook post.

Before 9:30 a.m., police posted on Facebook that the school had been cleared and no threat was found.

The school district said the delay was out of an abundance of caution and to give police time to clear any threat. All other district schools will open on their regular schedules.

Conestoga initially had a two-hour delay, but extended it to three hours later in the morning. 

The district will follow up once police confirm Conestoga is safe to enter, according to a post on the school website.  

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue