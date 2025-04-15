Cloudy, cool and breezy Wednesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After a very windy Tuesday with many damage reports, Wednesday will be a bit calmer although still on the breezy to windy side with gusts up to 30 mph in the Philadelphia region. In addition, it will be much colder with highs only in the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, we return to the 60s, and by Friday, we warm once again to the 70s.

Rain arrives late Friday night and Saturday. It will be quite warm on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s and even low 80s! The storm exits Saturday night and temperatures dip back to the 60s with sunshine for Easter Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool, breezy. High of 56, low of 44.

Thursday: More sunshine. High of 64, low of 40.

Friday: Warm ending. High of 72, low of 42.

Saturday: Warm, few showers. High of 81, low of 59.

Sunday: Dry Easter. High of 64, low of 51.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 66, low of 47.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 69, low of 54.

