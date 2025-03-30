Citizens Bank Park tops USA Today's list of the best MLB stadiums, as voted by readers

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

Just in time for baseball season, Citizens Bank Park has topped USA Today's 10Best list of Major League Baseball's best stadiums.

After finishing third in the rankings last year, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies was nominated by experts and voted on by USA Today readers as the best place to catch a game for 2025.

According to USA Today, CBP's popular open-air concourse Ashburn Alley – which is packed with food and drink options and displays celebrating Phillies history – helped propel the stadium to the top of the list.

Citizens Bank Park opened in 2004 to replace Veterans Stadium, which the Phillies shared with the Eagles for three decades.

Here's a look at which stadiums rounded out this year's 10 best ballparks, according to USA Today readers:

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Petco Park in San Diego, California PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Comercia Park in Detroit, Michigan Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Ahead of Opening Day, the Phillies and Aramark Sports & Entertainment released its list of new concessions and attractions fans can find at Citizens Bank Park this season.

New this season are the Xfinity Home Run Takeover, a light show illuminates the ballpark after the Phillies hit a home run, exclusive fan gear at the New Era Phillies Team Store, early access to games at select gates, along with new menu items and locally made, Philly-favorite food and drink brands.

In the days and weeks leading up to the Phillies' Home opener on Monday, March 31, the team's grounds crew was hard at work prepping the field for its season debut. "I kind of get an itch, about mid-February to get back out and start doing some stuff," said Caleb Robinson, the Phillies' manager of field operations.

"It's always really exciting, I think about it all the time as a player, as a person who was in the front office, even as a bat boy... it's literally the best time of the year, other than maybe October, November," added former player and general manager Ruben Amaro Jr.

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Colorado Rockies for their Citizens Bank Park home opener on Monday, March 31. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.

How many people does Citizens Bank Park hold?

Citizens Bank Park, located in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, has a seating capacity of 42,901.

What is the bag policy at Citizens Bank Park?

Non-clear bags, backpacks and draw strings bags are not allowed inside Citizens Bank Park.

Only small purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags, and diaper bags will be permitted into the stadium, the team says.

Medically necessary bags, including diaper bags, are permitted.

Guests can store items inside lockers located on Citizens Bank Way for $10, and all bags are subject to inspection.