What's new at Citizens Bank Park this season ahead of Philadelphia Phillies' home opener

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

What’s new for the Phillies this season as Citizens Bank Park gets ready for home opener

The start of the Major League Baseball season means a new lineup of tasty eats and treats, technology upgrades, fanwear and much more at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

With the Fightins just days away from their home opener against the Colorado Rockies, the Phillies and Aramark Sports & Entertainment revealed what new amenities fans can expect to see this season at the ballpark.

An elevated fan experience

The stadium's enhancements begin with state-of-the-art technology aimed at elevating the fan and visitor experience at Citizens Bank Park. Like, the stadium's new LED rings, which span over 3,100 feet and wrap around the ballpark's suite level. The LED rings will display ball-strike counts, scoring decisions, stats and more.

Home run celebrations also just got a little brighter with the Xfinity Home Run Takeover, a light show that pops up every time a Phillie homers. The custom light show will illuminate the ballpark from foul pole to foul pole with a supersized Xfinity logo in the center that will pulse with color during every celebration. Plus, fans will appreciate the upgrades to the ballpark's sound system and field-level signage.

New ballpark snacks and beverages

As for mouth-watering additions, the newly-revealed chef creations include: Bull's BBQ House Chips and Dip (Left Field Plaza), Pass and Stow Cobb Salad (adjacent to the Third Base Gate), Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Pass and Stow), Kosher Grill's pulled brisket sandwich (behind Section 124), Kyle's Cutlets (Coca-Cola Corner) – where a portion of the proceeds acquired from every sandwich sold will go to Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, PJ Whelihan's Onion Rings (Ashburn Alley) and Uncle Charlie's Express (behind Section 319) – named after World Series champion manager Charlie Manuel.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 05: A fan of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the stands during Game 1 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, October 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fans looking for something to quench their thirst can get a 16/24-ounce Beverage Bat filled with beer, a cocktail, frozen drink or non-alcoholic refreshment.

Visitors can also score a memento when they purchase the Cotton Candy Mask, a foam mask showcasing the Phanatic, the Fastball Souvenir Cup, designed to hold frozen cocktails and beverages, or the On-field Ice Cream Caps. This season, the ballpark will also offer Four Walls Irish Coffee Tiramisu (CP Rankin Club), Red Velvet Affogato (The Yard behind Section 102), and S'mores Quesadilla (Coca-Cola Corner).

Citizens Bank Park visitors can also support and try out Philly-favorite brands like Jason and Travis Kelce's Garage Beer, Rob McElhenney's Wrexham Lager and Zomoz mescal, which Phillies legend Ryan Howard invests in, and Philly's Best Steak, which is headquartered and made in the Greater Philadelphia area, at the ballpark. Other partner offerings include Alc-A-Chino Spiked Coffee and Schär Gluten-Free Dedicated Stand.

New Phillies fan apparel, collectibles, photo-ops

A retro Phanatic onesie for adults? Say less.

Citizens Bank Park will have exclusive fan gear available only at their New Era Phillies Team Store. Some of the new additions include: the retro Phanatic onesie, suit jacket, fuzzy sandals, gold chain necklace, along with plush toys, piggy banks, neon signs, bobbleheads, headgear and more.

Golfers can also sport their Phillies fandom with ballpark-exclusive designs from brands like Peter Millar, Johnnie-O and more. Plus, custom baseball bats made by Bruce "The Bat King" Tatem.

Phillies fans can also enjoy plenty of fun photo ops inside the ballpark, like at the "City of Brotherly Love" mural, created by Lindsay Archer. For the second year in a row, the Phillies and SEI commissioned a mural by a local artist, with this year's theme being "Connecting Communities." Archer's homage to Philadelphia will be on display above Ashburn Alley on the CP Rankin Roof.

Early access for select ballpark gates

Another perk for this season — fans can get to the ballpark earlier for games. The Third Base Gate and Left Field Gate will open two hours before each game, Monday through Friday, and two and a half hours early Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will be able to access the main concourse from the Pass and Stow and the New Era Phillies Team Store to the Yard.