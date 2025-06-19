Child injured after tree falls in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood

Tree gets knocked down in North Philadelphia after storms hit region

Tree gets knocked down in North Philadelphia after storms hit region

Tree gets knocked down in North Philadelphia after storms hit region

A child was injured after they were trapped under a tree in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood as severe storms hit the region on Thursday.

The tree fell in the area of the 6400 block of North 11th Street at around 5:45 p.m.

According to crews on the scene, the child was rescued and taken to Einstein Medical Center. The child's condition isn't known at this time.

The tree was knocked over as severe weather moved through the Delaware Valley on Thursday evening.

A tornado warning was briefly in effect for parts of New Castle County in Delaware and Chester and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania, but that was canceled.

A thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Philadelphia region until 9 p.m.