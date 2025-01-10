With Philadelphia Macy's closing in Center City, what happens to the Wanamaker Organ and holiday displays?

With Center City Macy's closing, what happens to the Wanamaker Organ and holiday displays?

With Center City Macy's closing, what happens to the Wanamaker Organ and holiday displays?

News that the Center City Philadelphia Macy's is closing quickly spurred questions among residents across the region: what would happen to the Eagle statue in the Grand Court? And what of the storied Wanamaker Organ, which was fully built into the space in 1911?

Whatever happens with the building next — it could be converted into a mix of residential and commercial use, city officials say — the interior of the famous Wanamaker Building has historical protections. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and according to the Philadelphia Historical Commission, the Wanamaker Grand Court is one of five protected historical interiors in the city.

The seven-story Grand Court invites visitors' eyes up toward the organ pipes on the floors above and the multi-story holiday light show narrated by Julie Andrews.

John Wanamaker bought the organ from the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis and shipped it to Philadelphia in 1909. The massive instrument had to be carried in 13 freight train cars.

"So around 1911, finally, finally, that summer, the organ was installed, it was played for the first time, and the store was also dedicated by President William Howard Taft," said Selena Austin, programs and communications coordinator of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

The giant Eagle statue is also from the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Its central location made it a prominent meeting point and spurred a phrase most Philadelphians will know: Meet me at the Eagle.

The Grand Court includes the organ and the Eagle, so the Philadelphia Historical Commission protects both, meaning that officials would have to sign off before any changes could be made.

Another tradition that is not protected is the iconic holiday light show, which has been happening since the 1950s and has brought thousands to Center City.

"I used to bring my grandkids down here when they were little to see the light show," a woman told CBS News Philadelphia.

"I'm a day care provider and I would always bring my children down to see the Christmas light show," Thelma Peake of Southwest Philly said.

There's good news: stakeholders in the process say they're committed to respecting that history.

A spokesperson for TF Cornerstone, which owns the part of the building that Macy's currently occupies, shared a statement with CBS News Philadelphia on Friday.

TFC understands and respects the strong sentiment and affection the community has for Macy's beloved holiday traditions, the iconic Eagle, and the historic organ. These elements are cherished pieces of the city's history and culture and their preservation and role in the Wanamaker building's future are important considerations in ongoing planning discussions.

Historical Society officials hope these Philly landmarks and traditions will remain iconic pieces of the city that help connect people.

"People who have never met but have often experienced the same thing can relate to going and listening to the organ, seeing the light show, meeting at the eagle," Austin said.

The organization Friends of the Wanamaker Organ has also updated its website with a statement urging people to think positively.

"Folks: Obviously the announcement of Macy's leaving the Wanamaker Building comes as a terrific shock and is of enormous public interest. Macy's has been very positive toward making the transition a smooth and respectful one. The Wanamaker Organ will be continuing its daily concerts until closing. The city is pulling out all the stops too, committing to assisting in the development of this amazing retail space. Please forbear from negativity and cynicism as the Friends diplomatically and professionally work with all related parties to further your interests and secure the future of this irreplaceable civic and cultural asset. Please also consider a contribution to further our work on your behalf.

On the economic side, Macy's says this store closing will affect around 128 employees. On Thursday, city leaders said their workforce programs will help place those who lose their jobs.