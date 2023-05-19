Cherelle Parker makes 1st appearance since winning Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker made her first public appearance Friday days after winning the party's mayoral primary. Parker spoke during the 2023 Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists Media Professional Awards.

Parker didn't speak after winning the nomination on Tuesday night for what her campaign cited as a "dental issue that required immediate medical attention."

In a statement released earlier Friday, Parker's campaign said, "Today will be another resting day and she will start to make very limited public appearances. We will continue to update on Monday."

Parker told journalists at the awards that "there is a new time coming in our city."

"There is a new table in our city, especially when it comes to journalism," Parker said. "You will all have a seat at the table. You can be a substantial part in how we communicate our information to the public."

"Listen, I want to be very clear about this. I also know that I'm not going to agree with you all probably a whole lot of time," she added, "but guess what, guess what, guess what, I've learned in this election, although I did, how important journalistic integrity is."

Parker thanked Philadelphia journalists for their work during the primary.

"Had it not been for some of the investigative work that was done during this election," she said, "someone like me -- not born into wealth -- would have ever had the ability to say to Philadelphia these are the things we hope you will know about what's really happening in this race."

The former city council member promised to keep her "foot on the gas" gearing up for Nov. 7's general election.

Parker will face Republican nominee David Oh in the general election.

"That's why I got out of the bed today when they told me not to, to get down here to see you," Parker said. "To work hard, listen. To earn the opportunity to become the 100th mayor of this great city. I'm only the Democratic nominee now. I have a general election to get through. But we're going to keep fighting hard."

The event honors "Black excellence in media advocacy, public relations, consulting and communications."

CBS Philadelphia is the media sponsor of the PABJ Media Professional Awards.