Who is Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker could make history if she wins the Philadelphia mayoral election in November. With Democrats outnumbering Republicans 7 to 1 in Philadelphia, that seems likely.

Members of Parker's campaign team say a tribute to her success is earning the trust of the middle class.

"We're going to hit the trail and do what we've been doing since Sept. 7 of 2022," Parker said just moments after she was leaving the polls before dropping her son off at school. "Hit every neighborhood, talk to as many people as possible and build the strongest, most diverse coalition, people power, to make history in our city."

Parker is now on track to make history.

If Parker wins November's general election against Republican David Oh, she will be not only the first woman to be mayor of Philadelphia but also the first Black woman, something she drove home during her campaign.

Parker has spent 17 years in government and is a former city council member.

Raised by her grandparents in Northwest Philadelphia, she focused much of her campaign on the middle class, public safety and education.

"When I get to the second floor," Parker said, "I will leverage federal state and local government resources to make our city the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation."

"We need to think about the additional tonnages of trash that have been collected," she added. "We have to think about dumping, illegal dumping. Making sure that Philadelphia municipal workforce had access to an opportunity to own a home."

More than 50% of Philadelphia residents are Black. Many are working class and part of the labor unions so it was no surprise they gave a victory speech on her behalf.

"People spoke up, people came out and people made a decision," labor union leader Sam Staten Jr. said.

State Sen. Sharif Street, who endorsed Parker in the race, spoke about her victory.

"She focused on community leaders, local elected officials that understood our community. She didn't worry about what was going on with Hollywood actors, or anybody coming in from out of town," Street said. "And the numbers of blue-collar Philadelphians spoke up. She talked about keeping people safe, while also providing other services people need."

The mayoral general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.