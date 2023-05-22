Cherelle Parker to hold 1st news conference since winning Democratic mayoral primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker is scheduled to hold her first news conference since she won her party's primary last week. Parker is expected to speak at 10 a.m. Monday at the Commerce Square Office Building in Center City.

Parker has largely been out of the public eye since securing the Democratic Party's nomination last week.

Parker made her first public appearance Friday at the 2023 Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists Media Professional Awards.

Parker, a former city council member and state representative, told journalists then that "there is a new time coming in our city."

"There is a new table in our city, especially when it comes to journalism," Parker said Friday. "You will all have a seat at the table. You can be a substantial part in how we communicate our information to the public."

Monday will be her first time addressing the public since the primary.

Experts thought the Democratic primary was going to come down to a couple of thousand votes, but Parker won convincingly with nearly a third of the vote.

Parker didn't speak following her victory last week due to what her campaign cited as a "dental issue that required immediate medical attention."

Her campaign said she was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital immediately after the results were announced.

If Parker wins, she would make history as the first woman and first Black woman to hold mayor's office in Philly.

Parker will face Republican nominee David Oh in the general election. Oh ran unopposed in his party's primary.

Political analysts say Oh has an uphill battle in the race for mayor. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-1 in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia hasn't had a Republican mayor since 1952.

The general election is Nov. 7.