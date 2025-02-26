Celebrating Black History: Meet women trailblazers from around the Philadelphia area who changed the world
CBS News Philadelphia is proud to share stories from our community, and this Black History Month, we're telling the stories of women trailblazers who made a difference around our region.
From a harpist breaking barriers in Montgomery County to the first Black woman to graduate from medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, these stories are sure to inspire you.
- Meet the harpist breaking barriers and inspiring musicians of color in the Philadelphia suburbs
- New Jersey high school students learn how their communities shaped local Black history
- 93-year-old founder of Philadanco continues to make generations of dancers' dreams come true
- Penn's first Black woman to graduate from its medical school reflects on legacy
- Sadie T.M. Alexander, first Black woman in the US to receive a PhD, to be honored with statue in Philadelphia
