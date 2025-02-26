Celebrating Black History: Meet women trailblazers from around the Philadelphia area who changed the world

CBS News Philadelphia is proud to share stories from our community, and this Black History Month, we're telling the stories of women trailblazers who made a difference around our region.

From a harpist breaking barriers in Montgomery County to the first Black woman to graduate from medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, these stories are sure to inspire you.

Tune in at 7 p.m. in the player above or on CBS Philadelphia, the CBS News app or our streaming platforms.

Read more: