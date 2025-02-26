Watch CBS News
Celebrating Black History: Meet women trailblazers from around the Philadelphia area who changed the world

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia is proud to share stories from our community, and this Black History Month, we're telling the stories of women trailblazers who made a difference around our region. 

From a harpist breaking barriers in Montgomery County to the first Black woman to graduate from medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, these stories are sure to inspire you.

