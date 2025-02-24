93-year-old founder of Philadanco continues to make generations of dancers' dreams come true

At 93, Philadanco founder Joan Myers Brown says she has no plans to slow down

As Philadanco celebrates its 55th anniversary and the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts celebrates 65 years, the 93-year-old woman behind the company isn't slowing down any time soon.

Taking her place in the studio doorway, Joan Myers Brown is always watching.

"I try to look for the mistakes," Brown said. "I don't look for the good part. I try to fix everything that's wrong."

At 93 years old, the founder of Philadanco, also known as the Philadelphia Dance Company, and the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, is still making sure her dancers leave their best on the marley.

"Coming in my door, they know that a lot is expected of them," Brown said.

Aunt Joan, or JB, as her dancers affectionately call her, says around 4,000 company members and 8,000 students trained under her.

"She carries and holds Philly in such high regards as she's maneuvering through the world, but yet she is world-renowned," said Tommie-Waheed Evans, a resident choreographer and former company member.

"JB is like an inspiration. I can only think of like someone that I can look up to," Janine Beckles, an artistic associate and director of touring and residencies, said.

Brown started the school 65 years ago to ensure everyone has a place in the studio.

"That's still my goal, to train girls so that they want to be whatever they want to be – and boys too – that there's a place for them, an opportunity, access; so I'm still doing that," Brown said.

When told she helps make dreams come true, Brown agreed, adding, "I have a lot of people who helped my dreams come true."

If walls could talk, they would share the great successes to come out of 9 North Preston, including Tony and Grammy award-winning singer and dancer Leslie Odom, Jr.

The trailblazer, icon and changemaker has been recognized for her accomplishments and Brown says she has no plans of stopping.

"When I think about how many youngsters across the world who got an opportunity because I dared, and I still dare to make it happen," Brown said.

That's because she says there's still more to be done.