Meet the harpist breaking barriers and inspiring musicians of color in the Philadelphia suburbs

How harpist Candace Lark is breaking barriers and inspiring musicians of color

A harpist in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is making a name for herself in the world of classical music.

Candace Lark has been blazing a trail since she started playing the harp at age 13.

"Playing the harp, I was always the only African American girl that I saw in the circles and in the spaces that I was in," Lark said. "That definitely made me go, 'Why isn't there more of us?'"

Lark has won many awards and performed on big stages. Now 46, her focus is opening the door for the next generation of musicians.

She has been teaching 15-year-old Christiana Gordon and her 14-year-old sister Ava Gordon since the girls were in elementary school.

"I feel more comfortable around her since we look the same, kind of, and feel like we can get connected on like a one-on-one level," Ava said.

The sisters said Lark has been a role model and given them the confidence to perform for large audiences.

"She's been a very big help and guide," Christiana said. "I think I always look up to her when I play music, or when she tells us about how she goes out and does gigs and stuff, and how I admire that."

Lark is using her talents to make a difference in her community. This year, she's launching a summit where Black harpists can gather to support and learn from each other.

"It's important for harpists of color to see other harpists that look like them because it makes the harp more achievable," Lark said. "I want Black harp summits to happen all over the world and just completely change and level out the look of the harp world."

Lark is building a musical legacy and inspiring others to pursue their dreams.