Penn's first Black woman to graduate from its medical school reflects on legacy

Meet Dr. Arlene Bennett, who pioneered the way for Black women at the University of Pennsylvania's medical school. She was the first Black woman to graduate from Penn's medical school in 1964 and recently shared how she made the most of her opportunities.

There is a lot of laughter at tea time at the Simpson House, where Bennett, 91, is now a resident.

"I worked hard, and I was rewarded for that hard work," Bennett said. "I decided I wanted to be a doctor at 9, and that was my dream. I just followed it through."

Bennett was born in Philadelphia and went to Girls High.

In a special turn of fate, some of Bennett's friends at the Simpson House also went to Girls High. Decades later, they're still having a good time together.

After high school, Bennett joined the Air Force so the GI Bill would pay for college.

"They trained me as an airborne radio mechanic, " she said. "For a long time, I was the only female in the squadron."

At Penn, Bennett majored in zoology, chemistry and pediatrics, but after a few years as a pediatrician, she switched specialties.

"The parents drove me into psychiatry," Bennett said.

CBS News Philadelphia

She's not as mobile these days, but she has been practicing psychiatry for decades. She said she faced discrimination during her transition.

"It was there," Bennett said, "but I think my philosophy and attitude made it easier to go through. I was blessed that I grew up in a very diverse community."

She says she grew up with supportive parents who focused on education.

"My life is an example of what happens when you have every educational opportunity there is out there," Bennett said.

Now, she and her husband are enjoying the golden years as she reminisces on her achievements and how she'd like to be remembered.

"Determination, faith and doing the best I can for people and trying to leave the world a little better," Bennett said.