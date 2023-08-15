Explosive materials found at Buena, N.J. home that exploded, killing 4

Gas ruled out as cause in Buena, NJ house explosion, initial investigation finds

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- Explosive materials that could be used for homemade fireworks were found on the property and a vehicle at the Buena, New Jersey, home that exploded on Aug. 3, killing two adults and two toddlers, police say.

Franklin Township Police and Atlantic County authorities released a statement Tuesday with the latest on how the explosion may have occurred. They ruled out gas as a possible cause.

The blast most likely happened in the first-floor rear corner of the two-story home.

The fiery blast shook homes in the neighborhood. Investigators were at the scene for hours before recovering the two final bodies the next day.

Because of the extent of the damage and the excavation work that occurred during the search, the Atlantic County Bomb Squad could not determine which explosives caused the chain of events.

The statement also listed the types of explosive materials found: they include 74 pounds of potassium nitrate, 58 pounds of ammonium nitrate, 45 pounds of aluminum powder and multiple M-series devices.

"Items recovered from the vehicle and outbuildings are consistent with the production of commercial grade fireworks," the news release says.

Autopsies on the victims have been completed and authorities say they will not release the identities of the two youngest victims due to their age. The agencies need further medical records to identify the two men who were killed.