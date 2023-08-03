Watch CBS News
Local News

House fire destroys Buena, New Jersey, home

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Home leveled after house fire in Buena, NJ
Home leveled after house fire in Buena, NJ 00:22

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- A home in Buena, New Jersey, was destroyed Thursday after a house fire.

Home destroyed after house fire in Buena, New Jersey 01:54

Chopper 3 was overhead around 11:30 a.m., where debris could be seen scattered around the yard. Flames and smoke were also visible at the home in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard. 

There has been no word if there are any injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 12:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.