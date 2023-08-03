House fire destroys Buena, New Jersey, home

Home leveled after house fire in Buena, NJ

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- A home in Buena, New Jersey, was destroyed Thursday after a house fire.

Chopper 3 was overhead around 11:30 a.m., where debris could be seen scattered around the yard. Flames and smoke were also visible at the home in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard.

There has been no word if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.