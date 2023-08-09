Community wraps arms around family after four died in Buena, NJ home explosion

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- A community is coming together to remember the four lives lost in a house explosion in Atlantic County Tuesday. Two toddlers and two adults were killed in the blast last week in Buena.

It's been a traumatizing few days for these neighbors and everyone will light candles and pray across from where this explosion happened.

Nothing is left of the home but the community has been wrapping its arms around this young family.

"We just want to remember these two beautiful angels," Anna Feliciano said.

Flowers have been left in the grass across the street from the explosion site on Northwest Boulevard in Buena.

One message reads, "Your community."

Since last week, neighbors have been trying to help a mother rebuild her life after she lost two of her three children in the explosion.

"They came with donations, with clothes, some with food and essentials, things for the baby, bibles and rosaries," Feliciano said.

Feliciano, a family friend, spoke with CBS News Philadelphia over the phone.

She's organizing a vigil Tuesday night and Feliciano says the children's mother made a flyer in loving memory of her babies 3-year-old Lyanni and 2-year-old Leovani.

"She's taking it day by day," Feliciano said. "She is suffering but she stays strong for her daughter Lylah."

We're told 1-year-old Lylah was rescued from the rubble and is still fighting at St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia.

A 16-year-old girl who Feliciano says is the children's aunt is also recovering at the hospital but the family's 73-year-old uncle and a 52-year-old man also died in the explosion.

"I mean I couldn't ask for a better community," Feliciano said.

More than $7,000 has been raised so far to help the mother and her 1-year-old daughter recover and neighbors are being asked to bring pink or red candles and flowers to the vigil, which were the toddlers' favorite colors.

"Tonight will be a remembrance of her children and the love that she had for her children," Feliciano said.

We're told another donation drive is being organized as the community also works to find the mother a new home.

Tuesday's vigil is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Investigators say the cause of the explosion could be released sometime next week.