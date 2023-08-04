3rd body recovered, 1 still missing after deadly explosion at Buena, NJ home

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- A third body has been recovered as a grim search continues in Atlantic County as crews returned to the site of a deadly house explosion. Officials said a third person was recovered Friday and one is still missing after the devastating blast.

The blast happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. It reduced the home to rubble.

A toddler who was burned in the blast is fighting for her life. Crews are still searching for one missing person.

Originally, there were four people missing after the explosion: a 2-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and a 73-year-old. Three bodies have been recovered.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused this explosion.

Neighbors visiting the scene described what they say were frightening moments when that blast happened Thursday morning.

"I was coming in from doing yard work and there was a very loud boom," Eileen Botbyl of Buena said. "It made me drop what I had in my hands. I went inside. My daughter immediately said, "Are you OK? The house just shook.' So, our whole house shook when this happened."

The children who were hurt were both taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. At last check, the toddler was still critical. A teenager was stable.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is now leading the investigation. They've brought in the FBI and ATF to assist them.