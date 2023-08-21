Bryce Harper uses Phillie Phanatic-themed bat at 2023 MLB Little League Classic

Media, Pa.'s loss in Little League World Series moved some fans to tears

Media, Pa.'s loss in Little League World Series moved some fans to tears

Media, Pa.'s loss in Little League World Series moved some fans to tears

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Bryce Harper arrived in Philadelphia, he's worn Phillie Phanatic-themed gear.

And on Sunday night, he carried a Phillie Phanatic-themed bat to the plate in the bottom of the first inning to face Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 20: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies fouls off a pitch in the first inning against the Washington Nationals during the 2023 Little League Classic at Bowman Field on August 20, 2023 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Back in 2021, Harper wore Phillie Phanatic cleats on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park. He's also made the Phillie Phanatic headband iconic during his time in Philadelphia.

And Harper isn't the only Phillies player with a themed bat on Sunday's game.

Victus Sports, a professionally approved wood bat supplier, provided the bats to both the Phillies and Nationals for the Little League Classic.

Some awesome bats from the Little League Classic game tonight



(via @VictusSports) pic.twitter.com/APQFfa5xGg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2023

Phillies' second baseman Bryson Stott had a No. 2 pencil bat, while outfielder Brandon Marsh had a Caveman Bathead for the game.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies took in the action at Williamsport and watched Media, Pa. fall to Rhode Island in the LLWS elimination bracket.

Harper caught up with the Media team after the game to give advice to the Delco Little Leaguers.