SEPTA offering free Broad Street Lines home from Eagles games this season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles football is back Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, and with that comes free SEPTA Broad Street Line rides home. The transit authority said earlier this week fans leaving the Linc this season can depart NRG Station at no cost.

SEPTA re-upped its partnership with sportsbook Unibet from the Birds' postseason run last season.

Here's how the free rides work. Beginning at halftime at all Eagles games until two hours after the game, or until the final scheduled train, fans can hop on the subway at NRG Station for free. Rides to NRG Station will remain at regular fares, SEPTA said.

The free rides begin with the Eagles' Week 2 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and last through the season.

It's the time of the year fans have been waiting for: The chance to see what the Birds look like before the regular season begins on Sept. 10 in New England.

Last Saturday, the Eagles lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-19, in their preseason opener.

The Birds wrapped up their second joint practice with the Browns on Tuesday, and unlike other teams, there are few starting positions up for grabs, so this is more about building a new identity.

To celebrate the new football season, Ron Jaworski's foundation, Jaws Youth Playbook, and the NFL Alumni are taking 150 at-risk youth to the game Thursday. For many, this will be the first time seeing a professional game and some of their favorite players.

While the Eagles didn't take home a win in the preseason opener, they won't disappoint this week.

"I just don't think we ever got into a groove," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "We didn't make plays. It's the whole thing as a whole. Again, we corrected it this morning and we're looking to get better at it today."

"I think the standard is the standard and we try to go out and play to that standard every time we touch the field," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "I think you have learning experiences and you have things you learn from."

Eagles-Browns kickoff at the Linc is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.