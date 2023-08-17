Eagles-Browns preseason game: Players to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After concluding joint practices earlier this week, the Eagles will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the preseason at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

Last week, the Eagles fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 20-19.

Here are some Eagles players to watch in the game on Thursday night as the starters are expected to get the night off:

Jalen Carter

In his first snap of the preseason last week, Jalen Carter used his power and speed to burst through the Ravens' offensive line to force an incomplete pass and record a quarterback hit.

Carter's dominant play continued in joint practices vs. the Browns this week in South Philly. He had two sacks and a fumble recovery on Monday and apparently knocked over Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio during a rep on Tuesday.

Carter might not play a lot Thursday night like he did last week, but all eyes will be on the No. 9 overall pick as Eagles fans will see him for the first time under the lights at the Linc.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter walks off the field after the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Nolan Smith

The Eagles' other first-round pick, Nolan Smith, had moments last week against the Ravens but didn't flash as much as Carter. He had one rush where he got a quarterback hit and nearly came away with a strip sack.

Nolan Smith's traits are through the roof - excited to see it all come together for him as a pass rusher. In the mean time, flashes like this are great to see!

Smith will be in the Eagles' rotation of edge rushers this season, but he's also been deployed at off-ball linebacker in Sean Desai's defense throughout training camp.

It'll be interesting to see if he gets some looks at the position vs. Cleveland.

Sydney Brown

Staying with the Eagles' 2023 draft picks, Sydney Brown, the third-round safety out of Illinois, made his presence known last week. He racked up a team-high nine tackles vs. Baltimore.

Brown was flying around the field against the Ravens, which led to him earning some reps with the first-team defense alongside presumed starter, Reed Blankenship, this week in joint practices.

Brown caused a scuffle during joint practices vs. the Browns this week after he ran over Browns running back Demetric Felton as Blankenship returned an interception.

Cleveland didn't appreciate Brown's hit, calling it "cheap."

Brown is competing for the second starting spot against K'Von Wallace, Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds.

Sydney Brown has been flying around all summer and that continued on Saturday in his #Eagles debut



9 solo stops on the night and film that showed off his wide-ranging skillset...



✅ Ferocity

✅ Range From The Post

✅ Fearlessness In The Alley

✅ Steady Box Play#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Surp6qhLii — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) August 16, 2023

Nakobe Dean

Last week, Nakobe Dean didn't play in the first preseason game against the Ravens after dealing with an ankle injury. He's been participating in practice again since the injury and could be in line for some reps at linebacker Thursday night.

Dean, who's wearing the green dot to relay the plays to the defense from Desai, could probably use some reps against the Browns in his new role on defense.

Dean was the captain of Georgia's National Championship defense in college, but he was pretty much a special teams player last season.

The second starting spot alongside Dean isn't penciled in yet, either. Christian Elliss, Nicholas Morrow, Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham and Ben VanSumeren are battling for the spot.

The Eagles lost some depth at linebacker last weekend after special teams ace Shaun Bradley went down with a season-ending knee injury.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 10: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Tyrie Cleveland

Tyrie Cleveland faces an uphill battle to make the Eagles' roster.

But, the seventh-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL draft led the Birds in receiving last week with five catches for 68 yards and appeared to have some chemistry with rookie quarterback Tanner McKee.

The Eagles have four wideouts as locks to make the roster in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus, so Cleveland will need to outperform Greg Ward and Britain Covey for the fifth spot on the depth chart. There's also a chance the Eagles keep six wideouts, but we won't know that until later this month.

Eli Ricks

Like Cleveland, undrafted rookie free agent Eli Ricks is also a longshot to make the roster.

Last week, he made the most of his opportunities by returning an interception for a touchdown, breaking up two passes and recording one tackle against Baltimore.

Because the Eagles have so much depth at cornerback, it's unlikely Ricks cracks the 53-man roster, but they'd probably like him on the practice squad.

Still, Ricks, once a heavily recruited player out of IMG Academy in Florida, is a guy to keep an eye on Thursday night.